NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fairgrounds Nashville is not known for its visual beauty.
Tan buildings and cement are the first thoughts to come to mind of the facility.
A new art exhibit there is full of color, sound and light is changing that.
You can open your mind and eyes to the immersive art experience, which is even cooler than the camera makes it look.
“It is something you have to experience yourself to get an idea of how interesting it is. You’re using all of your senses to touch, feel play with, smell and be very sensory.”
Rivers don’t run through the fairgrounds, but they do here where pillows make puddles on the ground.
The Otherworld Encounter will be at The Fairgrounds Nashville for three weeks.
“It’s an entertainment experience that’s just truly unique. The first word that comes to mind is playful. It’s definitely an open door to your playful side, colorful, open space. It’s fun to experience, something truly unique.”
Paintings move with flash and flair, reflecting on you as you stand and stare.
If you get tired of walking through the exhibit, you can fly and shoot at asteroids.
The message is mostly simple and you don’t have to think, but if you want, you can.
“As you search deeper, you kind of get an idea of what’s behind all of this. So it might not be on the surface, it’s definitely something to find as you keep searching.”
