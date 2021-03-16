NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials are asking the public for help to find a suspect who set a fire at a hot chicken restaurant in Nashville last month.
Officials say on February 21st, they caught the suspect on surveillance video setting a fire around 4 a.m. at the Grandaddy's Original Hot Chicken Shack on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Crews arrived and found a fire burning outside of the restaurant, but sprinklers inside the building extinguished the flames.
Video caught a small white SUV, believed to be a Ford Escape, park at the business and pull two containers and a bag out of the SUV. Officials say the person then gets what looks to be a tire iron and uses it to break the front glass window of the restaurant.
"The ignition of the fire is so large the flame can be seen flashing out of the front of the business and onto the suspect who quickly runs to the SUV and drives away," Nashville Fire officials stated.
The SUV's license plate seems to be covered as it drives away.
If you have information about this arson call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.
Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction of an arsonist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.