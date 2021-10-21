NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been identified after dying in a fire Wednesday evening.
Metro Police say Terry Blackwell, 81, was found dead in a home in the 400 block of Southwood Drive.
According to Nashville Fire Department, the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home and was extinguished quickly.
Arson investigators are investigating the circumstances leading up to the death.
The Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death.
No information was made available regarding the fire at the time of this article.
