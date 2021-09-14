Late Wednesday night Metro Police arrested Jemarvin Jenkins, 22 and charged him with aggravated assault for his part in the shooting. Another person, Shaun Quinn-Eggleston, 19, has also been charged.
Police say they located both as well as the Acura at an apartment complex in Antioch.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say a semi was traveling on Murfreesboro Pike when a black Acura pulled up and blocked it in.
Two young men got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the semi, striking the driver in the midsection. The men then got back in the car and took off. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital and was stable when transported.
Police believe the motive was road rage. The men in the Acura were upset that the semi-driver allegedly changed lanes in front of them. Police have released dash camera footage from the semi in hopes of finding the men that did the shooting.
