Narcotics officers arrested two women and seized more than 17.5 pounds of marijuana and more than $100,000 in case after obtaining search warrants at two warehouses on West Kirkland Avenue.
Police arrested Kayla Hansen, 33, who lives in one of the facilities located at 1015 W. Kirkland Ave., was charged with felony marijuana possession and marijuana concentrate manufacturing. She is free after posting a $25,000 bond.
Jessie Wilkinson, 34, of Eureka, CA, is charged with marijuana possession with intent to sell. She is free on $15,000 bond.
Also seized from the warehouses were 28 vials of THC oil, two vacuum sealers, marijuana concentrate production equipment and money counters.
