CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two more men in connection with a shooting death in Clarksville on Monday night.
Cedrick Stacker, 23, was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday and is charged with criminal homicide.
Police are still looking for 26-year-old Vincent Bryan "Rabbit" Merriweather and 25-year-old Marques Lamarr "Cheez" Kelly. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Merriweather is 6'0" with brown hair and brown eyes. Kelly is 5'10" with black hair and black eyes.
Kelly is currently out on parole. All three men have criminal histories involving drugs and weapons.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the suspects chased the victims' vehicle and fired multiple shots near the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Raleigh Court just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
There were three people inside the vehicle when it flipped.
Antorius Gallion, 22, was hit by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital in Nashville and later died from his injuries.
A female passenger, also in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital for back pain and has since been released. The second passenger was not injured.
Police said they believe the victims and the suspects were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5195 or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Click here to submit an anonymous tip.
