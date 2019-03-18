HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested two suspects and are looking for three more after a pursuit in Hendersonville on Sunday.
An officer first tried stopping a vehicle for speeding on State Route 386 near New Shackle Island Road.
According to police, the driver and a passenger jumped out of the car and threw down their weapons as they ran off. Officers said they later found and arrested 21-year-old Demario Davis and a juvenile.
While police were chasing these suspects, the three people who were still inside the car drove off. Another officer followed the vehicle until it crashed near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Marydale Drive. Three people got out of the car, and police are still searching for them.
Davis is charged with fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a revoked license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He's being held on $32,500 bond.
The juvenile is charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of a probhibited weapon.
Anyone with information about this case or the remaining three suspects is asked to call Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
