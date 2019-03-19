CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville arrested two suspects while they were investigating a possible prowler in the area on Sunday.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Starlight Lounge on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
While they were looking for the prowlers, the officers said they saw Howard Williams climbing a fence and pointing a rifle toward the lounge.
Police said when they approached, Williams dropped the rifle and ran inside the lounge.
Investigators said the rifle, valued at $1,400, was stolen from a storage unit.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, Deshaya Allen was sitting in a running car in the parking lot with a loaded handgun in the seat. The handgun was reportedly stolen from a home during a burglary. Officers said there was also marijuana in the car.
Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,250.
Allen, 18, was arrested and charged with theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and simple possession. Her bond was set at $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.