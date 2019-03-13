GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - More than a dozen suspects have been arrested on drug-related charges after an undercover investigation in Grundy County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff's Department worked together on the operation.
The Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments on March 5. On Tuesday, authorities worked to arrest many of the suspects who were indicted.
Below is a list of the suspects and their charges.
- Tommy H. James: Two counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent. Two counts of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess. Four counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent <1/2 gram.
- Elizabeth Smith: Four counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Richard Eric Anderson: Four counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent. Four counts of Schedule II drugs -manufacture, deliver, sell, possess. One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
- Brenda Jean Borne: Two counts of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Kevin Killian: One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent <1/2 gram. One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
- Jimmy White: Two counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Megan Close: One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent <1/2 gram. One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities.
- Saberina Little: Four counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- David Earl Campbell: One count of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Laurie Danielle Dent - One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Stephanie Meeks: One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Daniel Deslinger: One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent. One count of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Carol Castleberry: One count of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent. One count Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Donald Lee Campbell: Two counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent. Two counts of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Stefan L. Payne: Two counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Brandy Lee Brown: Two counts of methamphetamine - deliver, sale, possess with intent.
- Cody Forsyth: One count of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Scotty Allen Green: Two counts of Schedule II drugs - manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.
- Donna Shadrick: Two counts of Schedule II drugs - possession, deliver, sell.
