NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside a fast food restaurant involving a bounty hunter, officials said.
The shooting happened outside a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen on the 900 block of Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said 34-year-old Dejuan Pittman, a bounty hunter, was attempting to detain 22-year-old Richard Anthony Walker III, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court, when gunfire erupted in the Popeye's parking lot.
According to police, Walker arrived at the restaurant in the passenger seat of a stolen car driven by 27-year-old Dandre Riley.
Pittman attempted to block the suspect's car when Riley accelerated forward and hit the car of one of the bounty hunters and another parked car.
At that time, the bounty hunter fired his weapon, striking Riley in the neck.
Officials said Riley was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment where he was uncooperative and gave detectives false information.
Police said the car Riley was driving was stolen on Sept. 29 and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was booked on that warrant after he was discharged from the hospital.
Walker was detained at the scene and booked on his two warrants.
Pittman, the bounty hunter, declined an interview with police.
Riley told police he did not want to press charges against the bounty hunter in the shooting. However, officials said they are still investigating the incident in order to determine if charges should be filed against Pittman.
