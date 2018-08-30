NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a meth lab bust southeast of downtown Nashville.
Undercover detectives said they found multiple chemicals used to create meth when they executed a search warrant at the home on Clovernook Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Four residents of the home have been charged with manufacturing meth:
- Roger Dale Ferrell, 46
- Mary Kathleen Vera, 47
- James Walter Dinkins, 38
- Mikel Lee Randolph, 59
The four suspects are all being held on $50,000 bond.
Both Ferrell and Vera have prior convictions for initiating the process to manufacture meth.
The eight officers who entered the home underwent decontamination procedures with the Nashville Fire Department. The home remains quarantined at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.