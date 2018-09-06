HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a car burglary in Hendersonville.
A resident of the Monthaven Green subdivision called police to report the crime on Bartlett Lane just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Officers said the suspects ran away when they arrived. They were able to apprehend arrest three of the suspects nearby.
Deandre Conway, 19; Brandon Adams, 18; and Ronnell Love 18, were arrested on Thursday morning.
The fourth suspect, 19-year-old Ernest Esaw, was arrested later in the day on Thursday.
All four suspects are charged with burglary and resisting stop/halt/frisk and are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
The Hendersonville Police Department said this is the second time in less than two weeks that neighbors have been able to report burglaries quickly enough that officers could respond in time to capture the suspects. Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity.
