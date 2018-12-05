Five people were arrested Tuesday night after a four month investigation by undercover detectives with the Hermitage Precinct of Metro Police.
Police say Jaylen Holmes and Jalen Cooke, both 21 years old, were arrested for numerous drug, firearm, and theft charges. Holmes and Cooke are both convicted drug felons.
Police executed a search warrant at Holmes' residence on Baptist World Center Drive. They found 41 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of heroin, 340 grams of marijuana, 151 oxycodone pills, a stolen pistol, one rifle, and $6,146 cash, according to police.
Also arrested was 19-year-old Sean Holmes, 39-year-old Zakkiyyah Morrow-Holmes, and 25-year-old Miles Anderson. Police say the three were charged with felony drug and weapons offenses.
The bond for both Holmes and Anderson has been set at $109,000. Cooke's bond is set at $75,000.
