NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A heavy police presence was on scene at Nashboro Village Apartments in Nashville early Monday morning as a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, wanted in the murder of another man at a West Nashville apartment complex overnight.
Investigators on scene tell News4 that they were following a lead from a female they believed helped them locate the shooting suspect.
Detectives went to the woman's home early Monday morning and as they were talking to her, she told investigators that he was in the back. Both her and another woman inside the apartment stepped outside the apartment.
The shooting suspect refused to leave the apartment at first, but after he heard them planning on forcing entry he surrendered. The two women were not sure if there was another suspect still in the apartment and were afraid to re-enter. Investigators checked the apartment out and found nobody else there.
Police responded to the earlier shooting on Maudina Avenue and found an adult male that had been shot. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.
Additional details about the suspect have not yet been given.
