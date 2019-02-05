HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a series of burglaries and one vehicle theft in Hendersonville last month.
According to the Hendersonville Police Department, the thefts were reported on Jan. 22 in the Alexandria Place subdivision.
On Jan. 25, detectives found the stolen vehicle in Nashville.
Jamarius Baker, 19; Kevon Sherill, 19; and Jordan Walker, 18, are charged with nine counts of burglary, one count of theft over $1,000 and three counts of theft under $1,000.
All three of the suspects are from Nashville. They are scheduled to appear in the Sumner County General Sessions Court.
