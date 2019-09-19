SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The Kentucky State Police has obtained arrest warrants for two people in connection with a May 7 murder in Allen County, according to a news release.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Allen County near the Tennessee State Line.
Sevonte Sumpter-Bay, 20, of Brownsburg, IN, and Derek Lucas, 21, of Jamestown, IN, were arrested in Brownsburg, IN, on Wednesday after being charged with murder and robbery first degree. A juvenile male was also taken into custody.
All three are awaiting extradition.
Sumpter-Bay and Lucas are accused of robbing and killing Justin Wix, 47, at his home on Stinson Lane near the Tennessee State Line.
Officers responded to the call at 7:38 p.m. on May 7 and found Wix in a yard near the driveway of the home where he had been shot multiple times.
