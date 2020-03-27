MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Two adults and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mt. Juliet.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched early Friday evening to Lake Haven Drive in Mt. Juliet for reports of a possible shooting. A witness had reported a shot was fired in front of his home between two cars in the road.
When deputies arrived, they quickly took Kevin McClain, 20, Cody Rotroff, 19, and a 17-year-old into custody.
One deputy found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremity on Lake Haven Drive. As law enforcement searched the area, they were immediately given vehicle descriptions.
Two deputies found the suspect vehicle with McClain and the juvenile inside. Shortly after, a detective found Rotroff in the area.
The incident appears to be drug related.
McClain has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery while Rotroff was charged with aggravated robbery. McClain also had an outstanding warrant for domestic assault from earlier in the day from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
The juvenile will be held in juvenile detention pending a court hearing through Juvenile Court. Charges are still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
