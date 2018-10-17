MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver and his passenger are in custody after allegedly hitting a Murfreesboro police officer with a car Wednesday morning.
The officer was checking the parking lot at 2424 S. Church St. during a patrol when he saw two people sitting inside of a car around 2:10 a.m.
When the officer tried speaking with the two occupants, they drove off, striking the officer in the process.
According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the officer was able to get back into his patrol car and followed them, but they allegedly would not stop.
Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office assisted as the pursuit continued onto Interstate 24 before eventually coming to an end in Coffee County. Deputies in Coffee County used a tire deflation device to stop the car.
The male driver allegedly resisted officers, who had to use a Taser to take him into custody.
The suspects have been identified as Justin Arwood and Sarah Dalton.
Dalton had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation.
Arwood had an outstanding hold warrant. He is now charged with driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, felony evading arrest and aggravated assault.
Both Dalton and Arwood were booked into the Rutherford County Jail.
The officer was treated at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for minor injuries but has since been released.
