CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Dept. Special Operations Unit arrested 11 people as part of a two-day sting targeting people that provide and solicit sexual services for money online.
In order to identify and arrest suspects, CPD detectives placed an advertisement on the website, skipthegames.com.
According to police, the individuals arrested all responded to the online ad, negotiated prices and agreed to meet an undercover officer at a specific location.
In all, 10 men and one woman were arrested and charged with crimes.
Officials say that suspects that engage in prostitution or solicit these services are often linked to other crimes, including robbery, assault, drug possession and human trafficking.
The following people were arrested in Clarksville:
Maranda Yetton, 43, of Clarksville, was charged with prostitution and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked on a $10,000 bond.
Jeremy Brown, 40, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $500 bond.
Juston Norfleet, 48, of Erin, Tenn., was charged patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $500 bond.
Barry Wallace, 53, of Dover, Tenn., was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $250 bond.
Steven Ward, 30, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged with patronizing prostitution and simple possession. He was booked on a $500 bond.
Alejandrino Velasco, 33, of Clarksville, was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $250 bond.
Isaiah Pride, 33, of Erin, was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $250 bond.
Mark Miller, 47, of Ridgeway, S.C., was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $500 bond.
Javier Gonzalez Gacria, 26, of Clarksville, was charged with patronizing prostitution and a warrant from another agency. He was booked on a $250 bond.
Jose Luis Gonzalez Bravo, 26, of Clarksville, was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $250 bond.
John Bowers, 36, was charged with patronizing prostitution. He was booked on a $2,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.