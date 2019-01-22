CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after officers arrived at a Clarksville home about a possible violation of an order of protection and discovered an active meth lab.
Police were called to a home on Heather Denise Court around 3:10 p.m. on Monday after a call that Christopher Hamilton, 36, was at the home despite the order of protection.
Police found Hamilton and other individuals at the home.
Officers spotted a woman coming out of a shed on the property and discovered an active one pot meth lab, equipment associated with the manufacturing process and numerous other precursors inside the shed.
All of the equipment and materials were removed from the shed for proper disposal. Several items of drug paraphernalia were found.
Two women had to go through a decontamination process due to their presence inside the shed.
Hamilton was charged with promotion of methamphetamine manufacturing and violation of an order of protection. Bond was set at $27,500.
Kellie Magness, 41, was charged with the initiation of methamphetamine manufacture process, methamphetamine violation, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sara Bromley, 33, was charged with initiation of methamphetamine manufacture process, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections and fugitive wanted by another state (Kentucky parole violation). Bond was set at $300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.