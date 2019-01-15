Metro Police announced Tuesday that two felons were arrested following a two-month heroin distribution investigation.
Ramell Webster, 34, and Caddias, 42, of Murfreesboro, were arrested after undercover detectives executed a search warrant at Webster's home on Douglas Avenue.
Police found a half-pound of heroin, five guns, ammunition, and $2,600 in cash. They also found a hydraulic press that it used to compress heroin into brick form, according to police. Officials also seized Webster's Cadillac. They believe he purchased it using money form selling drugs.
When police arrived, they found House holding nearly 1,000 Xanax pills. Because of this, Metro Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office searched House's Murfreesboro home. They found 2,500 Xanax pills and $8,000 cash. they also seized his Dodge Challenger.
Webster faces multiple gun and heroin charges. His bond is set at $151,500.
House, facing charges for his Xanax possession, has a bond set at $10,000.
