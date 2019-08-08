MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two young men are in police custody after stealing a gun from a school.
Police say Adam Cisneros and Lee Clark stole an AR-15 and a bullet-proof vest from a safe in Red Boiling Springs School. Cisneros was driving a 2008 black Chevy Cobalt and was wearing a red hood.
Cisneros surrendered to Macon County authorities just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials recovered the AR-15 as well as a bullet-proof best that the suspect allegedly stole from the safe.
Chief Satterfield with the Macon County Sheriff's Office said the gun and vest are for the School Resource Officer.
Satterfield said it appears Cisneros and an additional suspect, Lee Clark, somehow broke into the safe.
18-year-old Clark was arrested Friday around noon, Satterfield said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
