Metro Police announced Wednesday that three men were arrested Tuesday night and charged with felony gun possession and possession of marijuana for resale.
Police say Donte Wilson, 18, Andre Rucker, 22, and Raymond Smith, 19, were stopped for speeding in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that matched the description of an SUV used in a series of robberies in Nashville and Franklin.
Police recovered a "pistol style rifle," according to a news release, as well as two semi-automatic pistols and marijuana.
The three men remain under investigation for the possible connection to the aforementioned robberies.
