HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police in Hendersonville have arrested two men on separate burglary crimes.
Police say at around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a burglary that happened at a home in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive. As officers investigated, they identified 31-year-old Justin Macy of Hendersonville as the one responsible.
Macy has since been arrested on unrelated charges in Dickson County and is being held in the Dickson County Jail with a hold pending transfer to the Sumner County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.
Just before noon on Friday, Hendersonville Police officers responded to a report of a gold cart stolen from an apartment complex in the Bonita Parkway area. About an hour later, the Hendersonville Fire Department Station 3 reported a male was possibly trying to steal a four-wheeler from the fire department.
Responding officers located the suspect responsible for both incidents and also found a tablet belonging to Sumner County Emergency Medical Services in the man’s possession. The tablet was stolen from an ambulance parked inside the fire station.
Police arrested 27-year-old Angel Gutierrez-Ortiz from Mexico in connection with the incidents. He has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.
Anyone with information on these cases should call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
Police say officers are also keeping an extra watchful eye for crimes of burglary and theft due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where residents may already be struggling with other difficulties.
