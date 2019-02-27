OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - Two men are in custody following a lengthy investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the Lebanon Police Department, and the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The agencies were investigating 30-year-old Isaiah Richard Gates, who is charged for the possession of heroin and fentanyl.
On Tuesday night, agents investigated a tip that Gates would be using an Uber to deliver a large amount of heroin and fentanyl to a person at an Old Hickory business.
The Uber vehicle, a black Chrysler, arrived to the business around 6:00 p.m. Officials say Gates exited the back of the vehicle.
When detectives tried to approach Gates, he recognized them as law enforcement and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the officers made contact with Gates.
Gates then ripped open a large bag of powder heroin, trying to destroy evidence, officials say. He also had a smaller bag of a powder believed to be fentanyl.
Gates was taken into custody, but the agents were "heavily exposed to the heroin," according to a news release from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Gates received a dose of Narcan due to his exposure to the drugs, and crews with Wilson County Emergency Management assessed the affected officers.
“We are continuing to see the rise of heroin and fentanyl use on the streets that are feeding into the addictions of many of our citizens,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “The detectives that were involved with this investigation are to be commended for their work in taking Gates and Bulit off the street. These are very dangerous drugs that are taking the lives of many people and we are going to continue to hold the ones responsible accountable for their actions.”
About 100 grams of heroin and eight grams of fentanyl were recovered from the scene.
Police say the Uber driver, identified as Tariku Gezahegn Bulit, was also arrested.
Bulit is charged with criminal responsibility by facilitating a felony. his bond is set at $25,000.
Gates' bond was set at $100,000, and he faces numerous charges, including possession of schedule I (Heroin) with intent for resale, possession of schedule II (Fentanyl), as well as five counts of reckless endangerment.
Both men are in custody at the Wilson County Jail.
