SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- When officials responded to a rollover crash on Highway 76 East in Robertson Co. on Saturday afternoon, they found something shocking -- a man shot to death in the vehicle.
Now, three people are in custody for the man's murder.
The crash happened on Highway 76E near Possum Trot Road around 2:30 p.m.
The man found dead at the scene was identified as 22-year-old Brodie Wilkinson III of Springfield.
Investigators quickly determined foul play was involved in Wilkinson's death and ruled it a homicide, according to Officials with the Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office.
After a preliminary investigation, officials said they were looking for two suspicious vehicles in the area near the crash -- a dark-colored, 4-door Jeep and a white Dodge Charger.
While it's unclear if those cars led investigators to the suspects, three people were arrested and charged in the crime around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The three people arrested are Daniel Scott, 28, of Springfield; Darick Hinerman, 25, of Springfield; and Jennifer Henning, 23, of Joelton.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilkinson family,” Robertson Co. Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said. “I am proud of our Sheriff’s Office team for apprehending these suspects quickly and removing them from the streets.”
All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond at the Robertson Co. Jail.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.