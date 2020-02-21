NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Six people have been arrested for their roles in a drug trafficking ring in Davidson County.
In January, TBI agents developed information about a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Davidson County. TBI agents, along with detectives from several other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants Thursday at five locations across Davidson County.
Six people were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses and booked into the Davidson County Jail.
Those arrested and charged are:
- Denia Navarro, 24: Possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Odin Navarro, 39: Possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Carlos Torres, 40: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Antonio Mungfuia, 39: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Franklin Cardona, 25: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Deybi Alcantara, 24: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
The investigation remains ongoing.
