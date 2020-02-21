NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Six people have been arrested for their roles in a drug trafficking ring in Davidson County.

In January, TBI agents developed information about a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Davidson County. TBI agents, along with detectives from several other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants Thursday at five locations across Davidson County.

Six people were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses and booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Those arrested and charged are:

  • Denia Navarro, 24: Possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Odin Navarro, 39:  Possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Carlos Torres, 40: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Antonio Mungfuia, 39: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Franklin Cardona, 25: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Deybi Alcantara, 24: Possession with intent, possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.