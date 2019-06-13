HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine people were arrested after a report of shots fired on Wednesday night on Savely Drive.
Police reported eight males from two different vehicles and a ninth male who lived in the area met outside a Savely Drive home to conduct a drug deal.
During the drug deal one of the groups of males began to flee the area in their vehicle and a gunfight ensued in the street between the occupants of the two vehicles.
One of the fired bullets entered a home in close vicinity to a child, but there were no injuries during the exchange of gunfire.
Police said the ninth suspect, Eugene Llapri, was taken into custody Thursday.
Llapri, 18, was arrested in Nashville by Metro Police and Hendersonville FLEX Officers.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a Schedule VI Drug for resale and reckless endangerment.
The other eight suspects are being held in the Sumner County Jail or the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center:
- Demyre Law, 19, Nashville, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of Schedule VI Drug for resale and reckless endangerment.
- Vincent Altieri, 18, Nashville, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of Schedule VI drug for resale and reckless endangerment.
- LaRobert Carpenter, 17, Nashville, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and reckless endangerment. He was charged as an adult.
- Jamie Wilkes, 18, Hendersonville, charged with attempted aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
- A 16-year-old Hendersonville male was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
- Two 16-year-old males of Nashville were charged with attempted aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
- A 15-year-old Hendersonville male is charged with facilitation of possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale.
If anyone has information on the case, call Hendersonville Police detectives at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
