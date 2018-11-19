HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Police say two suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing a Hermitage gas station with a large knife on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the Thorntons on Lebanon Pike just before 2 a.m.
Police said one of the suspects had a knife, while the other had an item in a white bag that he was holding like a gun.
The robbers reportedly told the store employee that they didn't want to hurt him and just wanted the money.
The clerk complied and handed over the cash. The suspects also stole the employee's cellphone.
A Metro police officer later spotted the suspects at the duplexes between Sweden Drive and Monaco Drive and took them into custody.
Authorities have not released the suspects' names at this time.
