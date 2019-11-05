NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tip from a concerned citizen on Monday resulted in the discovery of an apparent marijuana distribution operation in Joelton, according to police.
Metro Police discovered the operation in the 8300 block of Riley Adcock Road in Joelton. Police found 31 large marijuana plants from a barn on the property along with 52 plants stuffed in the back of a van.
Detectives believe the marijuana was grown elsewhere, likely in Kentucky, harvested, and then brought to the Joelton location.
Police arrested four people for possessing the marijuana plants on Monday night.
- Brince Woods, 42, of Joelton, who is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Cyndi Green, 26, of Springfield, whose bond is set at $20,000.
- Wendell Vaughn, 23, of Joelton, whose bond is set at $20,000,
- Cory Wair, 19, of Whites Creek, whose bond is set at $20,000.
They will appear in court on Wednesday morning.
