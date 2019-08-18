HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were arrested after firing shots in the area of Cumberland Drive and Lakeview Drive early Sunday morning.
Witnesses in the area heard the shots around 1:20 a.m. and saw two people run from the area.
Police arrived and found four people, two adults and two juveniles, that were connected to the incident.
Police said that a drug deal resulted in a gunshot from one of the eight people that involved in the incident.
Shortly after the shot, a vehicle returned to the area where two of the occupants got out of the car and pistol-whipped one of the people involved in the sale before fleeing.
Police charged Marcus McCord, 18, Karreon Carey, 19, and two juveniles with aggravated assault. McCord and Carey were taken to the Sumner County Jail. The juveniles were taken to Sumner County Juvenile Detention.
Charges on the others involved in the incident, one adult and three juveniles, are anticipated once the investigation is complete.
