NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three people are behind bars after leading police on a pursuit to Rutherford County.
Police say officers were patrolling the area of Maury and Fain Streets Wednesday night when they saw people in a silver Chrysler 300 duck down in their seats to avoid being seen. When officers approached the car and asked the occupants to open a window, one occupant jumped from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat. He then drove the car onto the sidewalk, just missing the officers.
Shortly after, officers saw the car getting onto Interstate 40 from Fairfield Ave.
Police say a helicopter with MNPD then quickly took over the pursuit late Wednesday until the car crashed into a tractor-trailer while trying to change lanes on I-24 in Rutherford County. Three people were inside the car and two were apprehended after a brief foot chase.
The two suspects initially arrested were 21-year-old Marvin Massey and 20-year-old Montana Johnson.
Massey has been charged with felony cocaine possession, gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession during a drug offense, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault. He was convicted of aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 and was given a 6-year sentence.
Johnson has been charged with felony cocaine possession, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest.
Police also found three pistols and 25 grams of crack cocaine.
Police arrested 19-year-old Xavier Devon Pankey, the third occupant, near the Waldron Road exit of I-24 on Thursday. Pankey, a convicted felon, has been charged with felony cocaine possession, felony gun possession, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pankey was also convicted of felony reckless endangerment last fall and was issued a two-year probated sentence. At the time of his arrest on Thursday, Pankey was free on a $37,500 bond stemming from the last time he was arrested on Dec. 17 on felony cocaine, marijuana and firearm possession charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.