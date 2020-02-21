WILKES COUNTY, NC (WSMV) - The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County, TN.
According to our sister station WCYB, 33-year-old William McCloud and 42-year-old Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. McCloud and Boswell were found inside the gray BMW the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were searching for.
McCloud and Boswell are both residents of Tennessee; 15-month-old Evelyn is still missing.
Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts should contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.
