William McCloud & Angela Boswell

William McCloud, left, and Angela Boswell 

 Courtesy: Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

WILKES COUNTY, NC (WSMV) - The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County, TN.

According to our sister station WCYB, 33-year-old William McCloud and 42-year-old Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. McCloud and Boswell were found inside the gray BMW the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were searching for. 

McCloud and Boswell are both residents of Tennessee; 15-month-old Evelyn is still missing. 

Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts should contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Authorities find gray BMW, individuals wanted for questioning in disappearance of Evelyn Boswell
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.