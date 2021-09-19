NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 50-year-old man, whose body was found in the Cumberland River this week.

A juvenile court has issued the warrant for Adrian Cameron II for the death of Josh Evans of Lebanon. On Monday afternoon, a tugboat crew found his body wrapped in trash bags in the Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville. Evans had last been seen on Sept. 4.

Nashville Fire: Body pulled from waters near Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville Emergency officials confirmed that a body was pulled from the waters near Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

Police continue to search for Adrian Cameron II, one day after SWAT officers shot and killed his father after a confrontation at a Nashville hotel on Saturday evening.

BREAKING: A Juv Court arrest order just issued charges Adrian Cameron II, 16, with the shooting death of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was found in the Cumberland River 9/13. Efforts continue to bring Cameron into custody. His father was fatally shot Sat after firing on MNPD SWAT. pic.twitter.com/6HsoNrQNLF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021

New video, released on Sunday, showed the moments of the SWAT team announcing themselves over the loudspeaker at the Days Inn, located in the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive, around 7:45 p.m. They wanted to talk with 47-year-old Adrian Cameron Sr., who had a recent outstanding probation violation warrant and was wanted for questioning in a homicide case.

"Adrian Lewan Cameron, we have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up," a SWAT officer can be heard saying in the recently-released body camera footage.

After a woman exited the room and made it to safety, police said Cameron shot at SWAT officers. The officers returned fire, hitting Cameron, who police said later died from his injuries.

Metro Police said they wanted to bring Cameron into custody for questioning regarding the death of Evans. Investigators said they learned that Cameron made threats to witnesses through the Metro Police investigation, and they were made aware that he had several high-powered weapons.

"We did a threat assessment of him. The threat assessment was strong, so the SWAT team was here to assist in executing his arrest, then a search warrant and a search of the motel room. Obviously, we wanted to look for weapons in that motel room to see if some of these weapons could have been linked to the murder of Mr. Evans," Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said Adrian Cameron II was at the hotel on Saturday and believed he left with a gun. The hotel remains open as police continue to investigate.

No Metro Police or SWAT officers were hurt. No one else reported injuries to the police.