NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The case for the man charged in the death of his 2-year-old stepson was continued until later this month.

Rozelle Westmoreland, 33, was charged with homicide and felony probation violation after police said he beat 2-year-old Cincere Hathaway to death on Friday.

Man charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old child NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested and charged with homicide after admitting to striking and pushing a 2-year-old child who d…

News 4 also learned new information about what took place the night Hathaway of his death.

In the arrest report, obtained by News 4 Nashville, Westmoreland told police the toddler was “whining,” which angered him.

Police said Westmoreland admitted to striking the child’s head, chest and forcefully pushing the child into the side of a bathtub.

Investigators say this caused the child to strike his torso and head on the bathtub, causing baby Cincere to strike his head on the floor after bouncing off the tub.

The arrest report then says Westmoreland picked up the child, dressed him and placed the child on the bed, while the child had “labored breathing.”

Investigators said Westmoreland then left the home without rendering aid to the child.

Autopsy reports show the toddler had multiple injuries to little Cincere’s body, including two skull fractures with bleeding on the brain, nine rib fractures and several internal injuries, such as a lacerated liver and a lung being attached to the ribcage from severe trauma.

Westmoreland did not appear in court on Thursday. He is due back in court on Oct. 26, but it is unlikely that he will appear in the courtroom on that day.