NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a counselor Tuesday evening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police say Melissa Hamilton's body was discovered Wednesday morning with multiple stab wounds at Crossroads Counseling on S. Gallatin Pike.
BREAKING: Madison Precinct detectives have made an arrest for Tuesday evening's murder of Melissa Hamilton at Crossroads Counseling on S. Gallatin Pike. Her body was found Wednesday morning. She suffered multiple stab wounds. Arrest details forthcoming later this evening. pic.twitter.com/mGmRPRkDq3— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 5, 2019
Police are expected to release more details on the arrest later this evening.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
