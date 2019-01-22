A woman is dead after an altercation escalated into a stabbing at a condominium complex in Madison overnight.

Police said the stabbing happened outside the Neelys Bend Condominiums in a stairwell around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as 24-year-old Ashley Yarbrough, who was last known to have lived in Spring Hill.

Yarbrough was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said Kirsty Geary, 29, had been arrested for criminal homicide.

According to police, Yarbrough was at the complex with Geary. They reportedly got into an altercation Monday night, but Geary has denied stabbing her.

Detectives said they do not believe Yarbrough was stabbed by a stranger.

Investigators said both Yarbrough and Geary did not live at the complex. They are still working to determine who, if anyone, Yarbrough was visiting.

Anyone with information about Yarbrough and why she was at the Neelys Bend Condominiums is asked to call Madison Precinct investigators at 615-880-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.