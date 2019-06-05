MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials have made an arrest in an arson investigation in Rutherford County.
Around 10:30 a.m., officials with Rutherford County EMA and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a structure fire on Polly Thicket Road.
A trailer was destroyed by flames and a ten foot radius of burned grass surrounded the structure. Luckily, nobody was injured. Investigators determined the fire was set the previous night.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 26-year-old Tyler Hammontree was arrested June 5 in connection to the fire.
Hammontree's motive and relationship to the family that owns the trailer is unclear at this time.
