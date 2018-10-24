Metro Police said a money dispute between acquaintances was the apparent motive in the March 20 shooting death of a 25-year-old man on an Antioch sidewalk.
Police said the man found dead early Tuesday morning on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive is a murder victim.
Police said Ali Alzhyri, 25, has been arrested for the shooting death of Hysen Krqeli, also 25, on a Bell Road sidewalk near Brittany Park Drive.
Police said the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Alzhyri on Tuesday at his south Nashville home.
Krqeli was found on the sidewalk just before 6 a.m. by a passerby. He had been staying with friends and relatives between Nashville and Smyrna.
Alzhyir is being held without bond and an grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.
