NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the shootout last night on Inga Street in East Nashville, police arrested 27-year-old Breana Darnell.
They found seven pounds of cocaine and meth, along with other drugs, firearms, and almost $8,000 in cash at her residence.
"I heard a very loud rush of sound that was worse than fireworks followed by very distinct pops they were obviously gunshots," Ann Watkins said. "(The police) were there for almost 12 hours going through the house."
Wakins recalls three different shootings in the last couple of weeks.
One neighbor described of a drive-by shooting in December.
Just about everyone I spoke with on the street is aware of the shootings, but it's something the neighborhood isn't used to.
"It's kind of scary," Andy Principe said. "It’s absolutely terrifying. I’m surprised every time I hear about it."
"No parent is going to want to their child out now," Watkins told News 4. "You don’t feel safe. You don’t know what you’re going to come up against."
Darnell is charged with felony drug possession and felony gun possession and being help on a $125,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.