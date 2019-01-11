Fire department investigators arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a fire last week at Nashville Hydraulics, according to a news release.
David McWhirter has been charged with arson, burglary, vandalism, setting fire to property and a felony probation violation after the fire on Jan. 5 at the business, located at 711 51st Ave.
A passerby called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report the fire. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
The building was deemed a total loss with a total of at least $177,000 in damages to property and contents.
Officials said McWhirter has previous felony convictions for setting fire to property, car burglary and theft of more than $1,000.
McWhirter is being held without bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 15.
