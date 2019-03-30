CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the carjacking of a pizza delivery driver that led to an officer-involved crash on Thursday.
Investigators said Javier Szabo was involved in the carjacking and was taken into custody Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. Szabo is facing a charge of carjacking and is being held on $100,000 bond.
Officer Alan Greenman, 32, responded to a call of a carjacking in the 2000 block of Robin Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said an unknown caller had requested the delivery of a pizza to a Robin Drive address. When the female driver arrived and exited her 2016 Ford Escape, she was approached by two men, one man from the front and the other from the back. She told police the man in the back pushed a blunt object to the back of her head and told her not to move.
The men took the pizza and stole her car, heading north toward Green Acres Drive. The woman was unharmed.
Greenman, one of the officers responding to the area, was driving north on Fort Campbell Boulevard with emergency lights and siren activated. While passing a car, the driver started to move into the officer’s lane of travel, causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid contact with the other vehicle.
Greenman left the paved northbound lanes off the right side of the roadway near Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tobacco Road, striking several obstacles before coming to rest in a grassy area at 2201 Fort Campbell Blvd.
Police said Greenman was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in stable condition. The stolen Ford Escape was located unoccupied at the apartments at 65 Durrett Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.