CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a 31-year-old man in Clarksville in October 2019.
Eric Tyreese Davis has been charged with the death of Ontario Marbury.
The arrest of Davis comes after police were called to 930 College St. on Oct. 22, 2019. Upon arrival, officers located Marbury with a gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.
The Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Homicide Unit investigated the deadly shooting and charged Davis with one count of first-degree murder.
Davis was already in police custody in the Montgomery County Jail on other unrelated charges.
