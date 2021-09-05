NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An arrest has been made after a woman was robbed and shot outside her home on Arbor Crest Blvd. The incident happened in August.
Metro Police have arrested 19-year-old Everett Cosby as the shooter. Police were able to ID Cosby because during the course of the robbery, he left his phone on the passenger seat of the victim's car.
A 24-year-old woman was returning from work and headed home to the Arbor Hills Apartments on Arbor Crest Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. Police said the woman was “confronted” by two men on each side of her car.
Witnesses told police that they heard the woman say she had no money, and then two shots rang out. Police said the woman, whose name was not released, was shot in the back.
Authorities rushed the woman to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said she has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Cosby was arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery. Cosby is currently in the Davidson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
