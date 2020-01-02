HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- News4 has acquired the arrest records for Emani Martin Jr. and Kevin Jordan, the two suspects being chased when Hendersonville PD Officer Bristol was killed.
Police say that Hendersonville Police Officer Goodwin attempted to stop Jordan in a 2020 Nissan Versa for speeding and for a window tint violation.
When Officer Goodwin turned on his lights and siren, Jordan failed to stop, and a high speed pursuit began, through Hendersonville on W. Main Street, onto Vietnam Veterans Bypass towards Davidson County.
Officer Bristol was not the officer that initiated the pursuit, but one of the many officers assisting in the chase.
Jordan is charged with reckless endangerment to the public and Hendersonville police officers, by allegedly operating his vehicle in a way that created a risk of death or injury to bystanders, forcing a number of vehicles off the roadway or out of their lane.
Jordan drove erratically, upwards of 90mph, and eventually experienced a tire blowout, which ended the chase on the Vietnam Vet's ramp onto I-65 South.
Police arrested Jordan, who admitted that he knew officers were trying to stop him, and didn't comply.
In the affidavit for Emani Cortez Martin, Jr., Officer Goodwin reported that the Hendersonville Police cruiser dashcam video showed a passenger in Jordan's vehicle as an active participant, and was identified as Martin.
Jordan had identified Martin as the person being with him on a voicemail message approximately three hours before the chase began. Officers used cell phone records to note the phone number registered to Martin, that his phone was in the area of the pursuit and crash at the time of the incident, and that his phone was identified as moving in the same direction Martin was seen running in at the time of the crash.
Martin was charged by Hendersonville PD with reckless endangerment and evading arrest, and when he fled from officers he created a risk of death or injury to innocent bystanders or third parties.
Martin was the suspect Officer Bristol was chasing on foot across I-65 when he was hit and killed Monday evening.
