NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a woman after she stopped her vehicle in a travel lane with a 2-year-old child in the backseat in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to reports of a swerving vehicle just after midnight on Clarksville Pike.
The vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane on Clarksville Pike, near Lloyd Road, when officers arrived. According to the affidavit, officers found two people in the front seats and a 2-year-old child in the back.
The vehicle's driver, 26-year-old Deonna Ladd, stated she stopped in the middle of the road to change the 2-year-old's diaper. According to the affidavit, officers observed a bag of marijuana and wrappers in the center console and more in Ladd's pocket as she exited the vehicle. Police observed a can of Mike's Hard Lemonade in the cupholder. During a search, officers found 2.7 grams of marijuana in the car.
Upon further questioning, Ladd told officers they were headed to Cayce Homes in East Nashville when they stopped. However, officers were able to see they were traveling in the opposite direction from that neighborhood, the affidavit states.
Police took Ladd into custody without incident. Police charged him with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
