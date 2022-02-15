NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is behind bars after she broke into a Nashville home on January 2 and stole several items, according to an arrest affidavit.
An arrest affidavit stated that Tiffany Dawn Likens, 39, entered a home on Elberta Street in Nashville through an unlocked back door.
Likens was seen then on a Ring camera exiting the home with items in her hand, including two handguns, a .32 revolver, a snub nose .38, and $300 cash, the arrest affidavit stated.
Likens was identified through social media, where the homeowner posted videos and pictures of her, the arrest affidavit stated.
