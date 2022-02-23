NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested an 18-year-old man after a shooting that injured a teen in Nashville in early February.
Michael Hobson was seen walking around the area in the 1700 block of Kellow Street on Feb. 9. According to an affidavit, the victim was in his car waiting for a friend he had just been with during the day to come back out of her family member's home. The affidavit stated Hobson began approaching the vehicle with a handgun when she came out.
The affidavit stated the victim drove away but was struck in the back by gunfire when Hobson began shooting towards the vehicle.
The affidavit stated that the victim crashed at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Clay Street after being unconscious.
EMS took the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where the affidavit stated she was treated for the gunshot wound.
Witnesses at the scene were able to give a description that matched Hobson. He was later taken into custody and told police the girl that the victim was with that day was his girlfriend.
Police charged Hobson with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.