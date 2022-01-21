NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) – Metro Police arrested a man after threatening McDonald's workers with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.
The affidavit states 51-year-old Kevin Lamond Foster entered the location at 1201 Broadway on Wednesday and began to yell at the employees.
McDonald's manager, Christian Tyler, told Metro Police that he went to investigate when he heard the commotion. But as soon as he did, Foster pulled out a knife and pointed it at employees, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Foster began to yell at the employees, "come around the counter and throw me out, I dare you!" Another manager on duty attempted to talk to him. Foster said, "make me leave. I'm a marine," the affidavit states.
Eventually, a bystander convinced Foster to exit the store. However, the affidavit said Metro Police managed to place him under arrest officials.
Officers charged Foster for assault with two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of public intoxication.
