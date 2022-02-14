NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police charged a Nashville man after kicking an officer in the head during an arrest on Sunday.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers arrested 52-year-old William O. Grayson during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Harrington Avenue.
After being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, Grayson began hitting his head against the window on the back door, the arrest affidavit stated.
The sergeant on the scene opened the back door to stop Grayson from hitting their head and was kicked in his head.
Police charged Grayson with assault on a first responder.
